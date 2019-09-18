Gov. opens website application for Senate seat Published 9:34 am Wednesday, September 18, 2019

ATLANTA — Hopeful successors of retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in Congress can now fill out an application online.

Gov. Brian Kemp began the process of formally selecting a successor for the remainder of his term by launching a website that applicants must use to apply for the position.

Email newsletter signup

Kemp said the system is to ensure an “open and transparent appointment process.”

“I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” Kemp said in a prepared statement. “We will carefully vet the applicants and choose a person who best reflects our values, our state and our vision for the future.”

Applicants must submit resume and contact informations through this website.

Isakson announced his resignation effective at the end of 2019 late last month for health issues. He joins the ranks of a wave of GOP Congressmen to announce retirement this year.

There are three years left in the senator’s term, which expires in 2022. The decision will lead to a special election for Isakson’s seat on the ballot with Sen. David Perdue’s seat — also up for grabs in November 2020.

The website is open to all candidates as long as they fit the requirements of being at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen for nine years and a resident of Georgia.