Lowndes faces Brookwood with Final Four on the line Published 2:11 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings are set to host Brookwood in the GHSA Class 6A Elite Eight, continuing their deep playoff run with high hopes and home-field advantage on their side.

Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said he’s proud of how his athletes have risen to the challenge this season, especially with so many new faces and unknowns entering the year. After a strong performance in the Sweet 16, the Vikings now turn their focus to Brookwood — a team Page described as deep, scrappy, and fundamentally sound.

Brookwood brings one of the most well-rounded rosters Lowndes has faced all season. The Broncos are known for their pitching depth, often rotating several reliable arms throughout a series. On offense, they create constant pressure and keep the defense on their toes. The combination of pitching and contact hitting makes Brookwood a formidable test in the quarterfinal round.

Email newsletter signup

In response to Brookwood’s strengths, the Vikings look to rely on their trusted rotation with Brinson Roundtree set to start game one and Garrett Moon taking the mound in game two. Page emphasized that preparation, experience, and leadership will be key. Senior players have helped guide the younger ones through the intensity of postseason baseball, continuing a tradition of high expectations within the program.

“This is why kids come to Lowndes,” he said. “This is why Lowndes baseball is what it is right now— for these opportunities to get the chance to play for state championships.”

Lowndes will once again benefit from a home crowd, where energy from the stands can make a difference on the field. The Vikings’ postseason games at home have consistently drawn passionate turnouts, something Page credits as a driving force behind their playoff success.

“Home field advantage is huge,” said Coach Page. “Our crowd is amazing. Our students are amazing. The community is awesome.”

The Vikings will host Brookwood on Wednesday, May 7, with a trip to the Final Four or an end to the season on the line.