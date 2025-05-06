Cotillion Club holds 2025 new members social Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Recently, the Cotillion Club held its 2025 new member social at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Varnedoe. The club added seven new members.

New members are Katie Hawthorne, Trista Wisenbaker, Aprile Steele, Davis Lastinger, Heather Bohannon, Lauren Maixner and Jesslyn Oliver.

The 2025 board members are President Sarah Varnedoe, Vice President Sarah Kathryn Garland, Corresponding Secretary Devan Martin, Recording Secretary Sarah Hutchinson, Treasurer Molly Ferrier and Past President Lee Smothers.