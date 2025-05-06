Georgia survivors have received more than $549 million for Helene recovery Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

ATLANTA — As of May 5, more than $549 million in federal assistance and low-interest loans has gone out to Hurricane Helene survivors in Georgia.

Eight months after the devastating storm, families and individuals have received money for basic repairs to their homes, rental assistance, sheltering in hotels, funds for replacement of essential personal property, money for serious needs, disaster case management and other assistance. This assistance has been provided to more than 399,300 households in Georgia.

“We are thankful for the partnership and collaboration with FEMA and the SBA,” stated Director Josh Lamb of eorgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, “which has allowed Georgians adversely impacted by Hurricane Helene, to receive over $549 Million in funding to assist in the rebuilding of their lives.”

Here are some ways that FEMA, SBA and other federal agencies are working with the state of Georgia and local communities to provide support:

FEMA approved more than $364 million in grants to survivors to help with housing repair or replacement, rental assistance, personal property loss and other needs.

Of that, more than 4,700 families have received over $11.5 million in rental assistance which gives families funds to rent a new home. This program also lets families get additional funds for up to 18 months.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than 3,200 in low-interest disaster loans for business and homeowners for more than $187 million.

▪ FEMA paid out more than $26.3 million in flood insurance claims to more than 460 policyholders.

Additionally, FEMA paid for emergency hotel/motel stays for more than 840 families.

▪• FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the state and communities to monitor debris removal. To date, over 40.1 million cubic yards of debris has been removed from public rights of way.

FEMA remains committed to helping Georgians on their road to recovery and continues to work with federal, state and local agencies to find survivors affordable housing options by hosting housing resource fairs to connect families with local services and resources. To date, FEMA has hosted 12 housing resource fairs and helped 1,011 attendees.

“We want survivors to know we are here for them and want to see the best outcome, which is moving into safe, sanitary and functioning housing,” stated FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace. “We will walk them through their options to ensure they are aware of the resources that are available to fit their need.”

As severe storm season continues and hurricane season approaches, FEMA encourages Georgians to prepare by:

Getting an insurance check-up. The insurance policy may not cover floods or wildfires. Talk to an agent to make sure you have the right kind and amount of insurance. Visit FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program Quoting Tool to find out how much flood insurance may cost and find an insurance agency to purchase a policy.

Having several ways to receive alerts. Download the free FEMA app to receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide. Sign up for community alerts in your area and make sure your phone can receive Wireless Emergency Alert.

Gathering Supplies. Households should have supplies needed to stay safe and comfortable for several days after a disaster. Remember to consider the needs of those a family cares for, whether they are children, older adults, loved ones who have a disability and pets.

Visit Ready.gov and learn about disasters, low and no cost preparedness, lists to build kits and create a free family emergency communications plan.