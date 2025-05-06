Lisa Hannan: “Where Is God?” Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

As we continue to witness the rise in violence, evil and natural disasters in the world, some ask the question, “Where is God?” The answer is: God is where he has always been—on gis throne in geaven. He is sovereign, and the Bible tells us he is “the same yesterday, today, and forever.” [Hebrews 13:8]

The truth is, God has not moved or changed. But this world is ever-changing and moving further and further away from God.

“We (followers of Christ) know that we are children of God and that the whole world is under the control of the evil one.” [1 John 5:19]

We are told in the Bible that we live in a sin-sick, fallen world where God has allowed Satan to have a measure of control here on earth for a time. But as believers and followers of Christ, we know, according to scripture, that God’s Spirit dwells in us, and he desires to work in and through us here on earth, in the midst of this lost and dying world.

Jesus told his disciples, “But I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the helper (comforter, advocate, intercessor—counselor, strengthener) will not come to you; but if I go, I will send Him (the Holy Spirit) to you [to be in close fellowship with you]” [John 16:7 ABV]

Where is God? He is on his throne in heaven, but he is also here with us, in and amongst us, through his Holy Spirit, working in and through faithful, born-again followers of Jesus. “For in him we live and move and have our being…” [Acts 17:28].

God wraps his arms around the lost and hurting every time we, believers, wrap our arms around them. God feeds the hungry when we extend our hand to feed them. God helps and comforts those who need it when we reach out to help and comfort them. God prays for people when we, believers, get on our knees and pray for them. God witnesses to the world about himself whenever we open our mouths and share what the scripture says and what he has done for us personally. And God loves people through us when we ask him to make us a blessing to those around us.

God is here, now, in our midst, working in, around, and through us. Even when we cannot see it, even when sometimes we are blinded by the glaring darkness of evil in this world — he is still here!

We can’t possibly know why God allows bad things to happen to good people — God’s people. The Prophet Isaiah put it this way—“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts” [Isaiah 55:8-9].

The Apostle Paul wrote, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” [Romans 8:28].

Where is God, my friend? He is right where he has always been—on his throne in heaven, aware of and in control of everything. Yet, he is here with us [Matthew 1:23], in and amongst us, working through his spirit in his children to bring about his perfect plan and purpose on earth.

Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at lisahannan.org.