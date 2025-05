Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting scheduled May 16 Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Lowndes County Board of Assessors normally meets at 9 a.m. on every first Thursday of the month, unless otherwise posted.

The next meeting will be May 16 instead.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson Street.