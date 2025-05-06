Medical assisting students recognized in pinning ceremony Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

THOMASVILLE, — Southern Regional Technical College recognized four graduating medical assisting students at a pinning ceremony Wednesday, April 30 at SRTC-Moultrie, honoring their achievements.

The students received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments. The graduating medical assisting students include Shayla Edwards of Meigs.

Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students completed the American Association of Medical Assistants Certified Medical Assistant exam and SRTC is proud to announce that they achieved a 100% pass rate. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the certifying board of the AAMA.

“We are tremendously proud of this exceptional class of medical assisting graduates. They’ve been outstanding representatives of our college and will undoubtedly bring the same excellence to their professional roles. We’ve watched them develop strong clinical skills alongside genuine compassion for patients. We’re confident they’ll make meaningful impacts in their communities and wish them every success as they begin their careers,” said Sherry Harrison, medical assisting program chair, and Gina Sierra, medical assisting instructor for SRTC.

The students joined medical assisting faculty in reciting the AAMA Medical Assistant Creed: “I believe in the principles and purpose of the protection of medical assisting. I endeavor to be more effective. I aspire to render greater service. I protect the confidence entrusted to me. I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people. I am loyal to my employer. I am true to the ethics of my profession. I am strengthened by compassion, courage, and faith.

The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.”

The medical assisting program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

For more information about the medical assisting program, please contact Sherry Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu.