Pets of the week

Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Staff report

Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

