Pets of the week
Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Susan J. Eischeid | Submitted photo
Meet Apollo, an adorable box mix puppy who is around 9 months old. Apollo has an exceedingly kissable snout, a curious and loving nature, soulful eyes, and a handsome white and brindle coat. Best of all, he is already neutered and can go home today.
Susan J. Eischeid | Submitted photo
Cerulean is a dignified adult cat who finds himself at the shelter through no fault of his own. He has an intense and beautiful black coat and a reserved but affectionate personality. He enjoys telling you all about his day and looks forward to hearing all about yours. Cerulean still has many good years ahead of him and would love to join your family.
Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.
Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.
For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.