SGMC Health launches onsite virtual nursing Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

SGMC Health has successfully piloted and implemented a cutting-edge virtual nursing program designed to enhance patient care, support bedside nurses and improve workflow efficiency across its main campus.

Initially launched on two different floors, this program brings experienced nurses directly into the patient care experience through real-time video technology.

Unlike traditional telehealth, SGMC Health’s virtual nurses are based on site at the hospital, allowing for seamless coordination and integration with clinical teams. These nurses assist with critical components of the patient journey, including admissions, discharges, chart reviews for quality measures and care planning, allowing bedside nurses to spend more meaningful time with their patients.

The program is already making a positive impact, according to a SGMC news release. Patients have expressed appreciation for the added support and the way virtual nurses help streamline care. Bedside nurses report greater workflow efficiency, especially during the admission and discharge processes.

With improved discharge times and faster room turnover, the virtual nursing program is proving to be a vital tool in delivering timely, high-quality care.

“This technology is a step forward in how we care for patients,” said Cherise Giddens, vice president and chief nursing officer at SGMC Health. “By integrating virtual nurses into the care team, we’re enhancing the patient experience and making sure our bedside nurses have the support they need to provide the highest quality care.”

SGMC Health continues to lead in innovation, prioritizing solutions that support both caregivers and the communities they serve.

For more information about SGMC Health, visit sgmc.org.