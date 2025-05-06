State 6A track finals set after sectionals Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

ATLANTA — Kendall Johnson of Lowndes won the 800 Saturday in 2:14.18. It was one of three victories of the day from athlete from Lowndes or Valdosta in a stacked field of competitors at Class 6A sectionals at Westlake High in Atlanta.

Johnson had more than a second on her nearest competitor, Chloe Miller of Richmond Hill.

She also had a big role in the other first place. Johnson, Kelsie Herndon, Karsyn Strickland and Annyson Warren won the 4×800 in 9:47, two seconds ahead of second place West Forsyth.

Valdosta got its win from the Lady Wildcats in the 4×100. Paris Brewton, Kaylin Hunter, Makiyah Brewton and Faith Brown ran in 47.98 seconds to nose out the victory.

Winners and all other qualifies from Westlake will compete May 9-10 at the Class 6A finals at Carrollton.

The Vikettes were second in the 4×400 with a time of 3:58. Warren, Johnson, Amyrie Selen and Valerie Roberts each ran a leg.

Lowndes will have two chances to place in girls shot put as Carleigh Harris was third at 39-2.5 and Kamaria Davis fifth at an even 37 feet. The top two at sectionals were from Richmond Hill.

Six-foot-two was the magic qualifying number in high jump. Jamir Bradley of Valdosta was one of eight competitors hitting that mark. None attempted to go further, according to live stats from Westlake.

Makiyah Brewton of the Lady Wildcats was third in long jump at 18-8.25 and sixth in triple jump.

Paris Brewton ran the 100 hurdles in 15.14 seconds to qualify fifth.

Along with her leg in the 4×100, Brown will also represent Valdosta in two individual events. She placed seventh in the 100 meters and was sixth in the 200.

Jamecia Burgman placed seventh for the Vikettes in long jump at 17-1.25 and fourth in triple jump at 37-2.25. The team was fifth in the 4×100 relay.

Desmond Frazier of Lowndes squeezes in in shot put after finishing eighth. That was the case for Raven Ammons, too, who was eighth in pole vault.

Several athletes were on the verge of making the state finals.

Lowndes’ Malachi Sherman was ninth in high jump, as was Jahkiya Rowe in long jump, Roberts in the 400 run, Noah Fernandez in the 110 hurdles and Brailey Huewitt in triple jump.

Dylan Chambers ran an amazing 4:24 in the 1,600, but that was ninth-best among competitors; the winner crossed in 4:16.

Valdosta had a similar close call with Janiyah Jefferson, who was ninth in discus.