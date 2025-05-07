AAA offers safety tips during May bike month Published 11:45 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

May marks National Bike Month, a time to celebrate the joys of cycling, promote its environmental benefits and encourage more people to ride on two wheels. AAA – the Auto Club Group is using this as a reminder to emphasize the importance of safety for cyclists and motorists.

The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said that whether folks pedal with passion or drive with purpose, it’s important for cyclists and drivers to share the road.

“Sticking to a few simple safety tips can keep everyone alive, making our roads safe for all,” Waiters said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2023, 1,166 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes and an estimated 49,489 bicyclists were injured. Many crashes can be avoided if motorists and bike riders follow the rules of the road and look out for each other.

AAA offers these safety tips for bicyclists:

Wear a helmet. When worn correctly, helmets are up to 85 percent effective in protecting the head and brain in the event of a crash.

Follow the rules of the road. Obey traffic signals, signs, and lane markings. Ride on the right side of the road, never against traffic.

Be visible. Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and tail lights at night.

Make safe choices. Do not wear headphones while riding. Keep both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling, and both feet on the pedals.

Watch for pedestrians. Pass pedestrians carefully by announcing “on your left” or “passing on your left” or using a bell.

AAA also provides safety tips for motorists: