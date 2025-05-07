Ceremony recognizes veterinary technology students Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Five students were recognized at a veterinary technology pinning ceremony held May 1 at Southern Regional Technical College’s Thomasville Campus.

These students completed multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework and a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals in addition to their prerequisite coursework.

The graduates honored include: Ykemia Young of Doerun.

Veterinary Technology Faculty Sharon Poitevint, LVT, said the veterinary technology class of 2025 has demonstrated exceptional resilience and clinical skills throughout their training.

“Their passion for animal care and commitment to excellence will serve them well in the field,” Poitvint said. “Dr. Mason and I are confident they will make a remarkable impact on veterinary medicine.”

The Veterinary Technology program is a six-semester sequence of courses designed to prepare students for careers in the field of veterinary technology. General education, basic science, and program-specific learning opportunities develop the knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention and advancement.

The program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Accreditation Committee on Veterinary Education and Activities. Program graduates receive the associate of applied science degree, are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination and are qualified to apply for credentials as a registered veterinary technician in the state of Georgia.

For more information about the veterinary technology program at Southern Regional, contact Dr. Jennifer Mason, at jmason@southernregional.edu or Sharon Poitevint at spoitevint@southernregional.edu.