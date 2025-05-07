Food banks, letter carriers partner to collect food on May 10 Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, Second Harvest of South Georgia and the National Association of Letter Carriers will join forces to participate in Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

For more than 30 years, this annual event has helped millions of Americans who are struggling to put food on the table.

A Feeding America food bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia continues to see an elevated demand for food assistance. The neighboring areas served by the organization have the highest rates of food insecurity in the state and among the highest in the nation.

The resilience of South Georgians has been tested repeatedly in recent years. Even as we’ve moved beyond the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our region has been impacted by three named storms in the last two and a half years, each exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and increasing the need for food assistance.

While Second Harvest’s commitment to serving the community remains unwavering, the sharp decline in product and monetary donations is a serious concern. Stamp Out Hunger provides a crucial pathway for the community to directly support our efforts and help us continue to provide vital nourishment during these challenging times.

“As we approach this year’s Stamp Out Hunger, the reality is that the increased cost of living continues to put a strain on families across South Georgia,” said Frank Richards, president and chief executive officer of Second Harvest of South Georgia. “The lingering effects of economic pressures, coupled with the ever-present threat of natural disasters, mean more of our neighbors are turning to Second Harvest for support. Your generous donations through Stamp Out Hunger are absolutely vital in helping us meet this sustained need and ensure no one goes hungry.”

Stamp Out Hunger makes it easy for people to help feed seniors, children and families in our community. Residents can simply collect and bag non-perishable food items and leave those bags by their mailboxes on Saturday morning. Letter carriers and the food banks will make sure that your donation gets to those in need. Participants are asked to donate canned items like meat, fish, vegetables or soup, and other nutritious shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, rice and beans.

For food and event safety, organizers ask for no food donations in glass jars.