GAF, community leaders cut ribbon on new roofing facility Published 10:10 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 3

VALDOSTA— Community leaders, GAF executives, and local officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting of GAF’s new thermoplastic polyolefin commercial roofing facility in Valdosta.

The 425,000-square-foot facility now employs more than 50 individuals and plays a key role in producing GAF’s EverGuard TPO products, a material in low-slope roofing solutions. The plant features advanced automation and logistics systems and has become a critical hub for GAF’s operations in the Southeast.

Plant manager Daniel Duston reflected on the hard work and resilience of the team. He noted the crew’s determination through construction delays, two hurricanes, a snowstorm, and the demands of bringing a new facility online while still supporting the community in times of need.

GAF originally scheduled the ribbon-cutting for last October but pushed back the timeline after the storms hit. Instead of rescheduling immediately, the company redirected resources toward local recovery efforts — a gesture city and county leaders repeatedly praised during Tuesday’s event.

“They were doling out food for those in need. They’re awesome community partners,” said Mayor Scott Matheson. “It must be a great, great corporate culture because every single person I meet with this company is as exceptional as the person I met before.”

In a gesture of continued community support, GAF also announced a donation of TPO roofing materials for the new Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. This expansion of the Turner Center for the Arts enables the center to further its mission of pushing arts education, cultural enrichment, and entertainment.

Speakers at the event included GAF Chief Executive Officer John Altmeyer, who emphasized the importance of selecting locations that offer logistical advantages and a supportive community and strong workforce.

“What makes these plants sing, what makes these plants differentiate, is the people that work inside them,” said Altmeyer. “The employee base, supported by the community, and everything else we do here, is going to be a star in our network for years and years to come.”

Other remarks came from GAF leadership, Mayor Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. Each emphasized the collaborative effort that brought the facility to life, the strength of the region’s workforce and the importance of public-private partnerships in economic development.

The facility adds to GAF’s growing Georgia presence, joining existing operations in Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming. With room to expand and plans for future growth, the Valdosta plant is expected to serve the region for decades to come.

After the ribbon cutting, staff guided guests on a tour of the facility’s high-tech operations, which now power one of North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers.