Lowndes BOE reviews transportation, facilities, and student support Published 10:05 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — From aging school buses to classroom upgrades, the Lowndes County Schools Board of Education work session Monday focused on discussion items at Moulton Branch Elementary School.

The board first spoke on the surplus of eight older school buses, citing extensive mechanical issues that made repairs ineffective. Transportation officials said the buses had primarily served as spares but were no longer viable. The district recently received a couple of large buses and two smaller activity vehicles to better support student groups. The district also anticipates receiving additional special education buses later this month.

The board also heard a positive update on the district’s partnership with “A Better Way Athletics,” the coaching development platform aimed at building consistency and communication in sports programs.

Coach Josh Akers said coaches have responded well to the platform, with 101 users participating across the district.

Board member and Vice Chairman Fred Wetherington emphasized the importance of consistent tryout practices and clear feedback for student-athletes, especially those not selected for teams.

Facilities and maintenance also took center stage, as the board looked at plans to repaint two classroom wings at Dewar Elementary School and move forward with updated five-year capital improvement plans. The long-range facility plan, required by the state every five years, enables the district to apply for capital funding and outlines priorities for future projects. This year, the plan allows new flexibility by factoring Pre-K programs into funding calculations.

The board also discussed continuing its relationship with Enay Coaching, a local tutoring provider serving at-risk youth at Boys Ranch and Raintree Village.

The district funds the services through the Title I, Part A federal grant, using it as part of its supplemental support for vulnerable students. Enay Coaching has been in the community for multiple years and has a deep understanding of the system.

The final discussion of the evening focused on furniture upgrades at Moulton-Branch Elementary. Last year’s updates covered K–3 classrooms, and this year’s plan will replace furniture in Pre-K, fourth and fifth grades. Most of the cost will be covered through SPLOST funds.