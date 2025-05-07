Rowan Lawson 2nd in GIAA state discus Published 10:22 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

LOCUST GROVE — Track and field seasons ended last week for GIAA schools at the state meet at Strong Rock Christian. Georgia Christian, Highland Christian and Valwood all sent representatives to the finals, with several individuals pointing for their teams.

Rowan Lawson nearly captured state gold. The Georgia Christian athlete threw the discus 137-5, second place in Class AA. Lawson trailed only Trinity Christian’s (Dublin) Anthony Frank, whose distance was 149-3.

Lawson was an incredible 16 feet better than his seeded distance, according to official GIAA results.

HIs was the best finish of anyone from Georgia Christian, Valwood or Highland Christian at the meet.

The Lady Eagles of Highland were 14th as a team in Class AA.

Summer Milligan had the best individual finishes, a pair of third places In the 100 meters. Milligan ran in 13.08 seconds in the finals after having the second-best time in prelims.

Milligan had the best time in the 200 prelims, but fell to third in the championship in 27.24 seconds.

Anna Milligan was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 51.42 seconds.

Noah Howington posted a sixth place for Highland Christian in the 3,200, finishing in 10:28.

Ian Hulett finished just outside of pointing for Highland in triple jump, one-quarter of an inch short of eighth place. It was similar heartbreak for the boys 4×800 team and girls 4x400r relay, ninth place in the preliminary. Howington was ninth in the 1,600.

Jack Melendez was sixth in shot put for Valwood. Melendez’ best throw was 44-11.75, more than two feet further than what he was seeded.

Those were the only points for the meet for the Valiants.

Tayt Snellgrove make the finals of the 100-meter dash after a sixth-place preliminary finish, but scratched there.

Georgia Christian picked up a point each from Jovie Copeland, eighth in long jump; and from Lawson, who was eighth in shot put.