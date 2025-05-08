Bush Wealth Management’s Craven passes Series 65 Exam Published 6:03 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — Bush Wealth Management recently announced that Chandler Craven has officially passed the Series 65 Uniform Investment Adviser Law Examination.

This achievement marks an important milestone in Craven’s professional development and further enhances the depth of service offered by our team.

The Series 65 exam, administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, is required for individuals who wish to act as investment adviser

representatives. By passing this rigorous examination, he has demonstrated his

knowledge of investment strategies, ethics and regulatory guidelines necessary to

provide clients with fiduciary-level financial advice.

“Chandler continues to embody our firm’s values of trust, transparency, and client-first service,” said Courtney Gooding, partner and chief c officer at Bush Wealth Management. “We are excited for the future as Chandler continues to grow professionally and contribute to the success of our clients’ financial journeys.”

Craven joined Bush Wealth Management in 2023 and has since played an integral role in delivering high-quality service and personalized financial guidance. With this new credential, he is now further equipped to help clients make informed investment decisions and plan confidently for their future.

This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, please visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.