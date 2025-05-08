Day of Caring saw 130 volunteers tackle 12 projects Published 6:09 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta United Way brought together 130 enthusiastic volunteers May 2 for its bi-annual Day of Caring, a community-wide effort to uplift local nonprofit organizations through hands-on service.

Volunteers tackled 12 impactful projects across the region, supporting missions that provide vital services every day of the year.

From painting and landscaping to organizing donations and assembling care kits, these projects brought energy, hope, and tangible help to our partner nonprofits. Many nonprofits rely on volunteers to sustain their important work, and their donated time, effort, and compassion make a lasting difference.

“This day reminds us what the heart of our community looks like,” said GVUW Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith. “When people come together to serve, great things happen.”

United Way officials expressed their gratitude to every volunteer who stepped up and gave their time, noting their commitment didn’t just make this day a success, it helped strengthen the fabric of the community.

Chandler Chancy, director of development at the Boys and Girls Club, said he sees how essential volunteers are to the mission of non-profits.

“United Way’s Day of Caring is a powerful reminder that when people come together to give their time, they help amplify our impact and bring real change to our community,” Chancey said.

These efforts are part of Greater Valdosta United Way’s work to help keep education, income and health in mind, creating the kind of strategic investments and actions that can make a bigger difference in the lives of our community members. Through Day of Caring and all year long, Greater Valdosta United Way is working to improve people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community.

Visit gvuw.org to learn more about the Greater Valdosta United Way’s work to help everyone in the South Georgia region get the support and opportunities they need to thrive.