FEMA hosts May 16-17 housing resource fair Published 5:51 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Staff report

The Federal Emergency Management Agency remains committed to helping Georgians on their road to recovery and continues to work with federal, state and local agencies to find survivors affordable housing options.

FEM will host another Housing Resource Fair Friday and Saturday, May 16-17 at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building, 2108 E. Hill Ave., Bldg. D, Valdosta.

As severe storm season continues and hurricane season approaches, FEMA encourages Georgians to visit Ready.gov and learn about disasters, low and no cost preparedness, build kits and create a family emergency communications plan.

For more information about Georgia’s recovery and disaster preparedness, vist fema.gov