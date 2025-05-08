GMC to host commencement ceremonies across the state Published 5:53 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia Military College and Georgia Military College Preparatory School have set 2025 commencement ceremonies for GMC’s Main Campus in Milledgeville and at its satellite locations across the state.

This also includes the matriculation of Service Academy Scholars who have worked diligently for the past year to earn an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy and the commission of its ROTC Early Commissioning Program cadets into the U.S. Army as second lieutenants.

These celebrations mark the culmination of hard work, dedication and academic achievement for students from kindergarten through college.

The GMC Valdosta commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 30 at the Valdosta High School gymnasium, 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd., Valdosta. Guest speaker is Valdosta Judge Latesha Bradley.