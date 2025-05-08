Great Ping Pong Race supports Valdosta’s Miracle League Published 6:05 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park will once again host the Great Ping Pong Race, a high-energy charity event Saturday, May 10, at Splash Island Waterpark to benefit the Miracle League of Valdosta.

The unique fundraiser sends numbered ping pong balls racing down the Kalani Blasters slide in Splash Island. Each ball represents a donation made to support the Miracle League, which provides opportunities for children and adults with special needs to enjoy sports.

“We are excited to partner with Wild Adventures for our sixth annual race,” said Tim McCoppin, president of the Miracle League of Valdosta. “The support we receive through this event helps us continue to offer our athletes a fun, accessible, and unforgettable experience.”

The ball drop begins at 12:15 p.m., and spectators are welcome to watch from the designated viewing area near the slide. More than $3,000 in prizes is up for grabs, including Yeti coolers, concert tickets, restaurant gift cards and Wild Adventures season passes, all donated by local businesses and sponsors. Winners do not need to be present to claim prizes.

Ping pong balls can be reserved in advance with a donation at PingPongRace.com,

or purchased at the park on race day until noon. Every ball purchased provides another chance to win—and supports an athlete’s chance to shine.

“We’re honored to support the incredible work of the Miracle League through this one-of-a-kind event,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing at Wild Adventures. “The race is a fun and meaningful way for the community and our guests to come together and give back.”

To donate, view the prize list, or learn more, visit ValdostaMiracles.org/ping-pong-race.

After The Great Ping Pong Race, guests can enjoy a live performance by Southern rock legends 38 Special as part of the Wild Adventures Live! concert series. The concert is included with park admission or a season pass, and reserved seats are available for purchase at WildAdventures.com.