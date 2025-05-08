Hahira Family Medicine receives new SGMC Health award Published 5:54 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

SGMC Health recognized SGMC Family Medicine in Hahira as its inaugural Practice of the Quarter, honoring the clinic’s exceptional commitment to patient-centered care, professionalism and clinical excellence.

Led by Drs. Alberto Garcia and Vera Garcia, SGMC Family Medicine Hahira continuously earns positive feedback from patients who praise the physicians for their thoroughness, attentiveness and genuine concern for individual needs. Patients frequently describe the Garcias as “lifesaving,” “knowledgeable” and “the best doctors they’ve ever had.”

One of the defining qualities of the practice is the time and care invested in each patient interaction. Reviews highlight that both doctors go above and beyond by listening to patient concerns, answering questions with clarity, and carefully reviewing medical histories to ensure well-informed, personalized care.

In addition to the outstanding providers, the clinic is lauded for its clean and welcoming environment. From the front desk to the nursing staff, the team is recognized for being friendly, courteous and efficient. The availability of on-site lab work and diagnostic testing also enhances the comprehensive and convenient care patients receive.

The loyalty of patients speaks volumes about the practice’s impact. Many report remaining with the clinic for years, often encouraging family members to join as patients based on their positive experiences. The consistent theme among patient feedback is clear: SGMC Family Medicine Hahira delivers care that is not only medically sound but also deeply compassionate.

“The recognition of SGMC Family Medicine Hahira as our practice of the quarter is a testament to the exceptional work of Drs. Alberto and Vera Garcia and the entire team,” said Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer and vice president of the physician network. “Their commitment to delivering outstanding care, fostering trust with patients, and creating a warm and efficient environment is exactly what we strive for across SGMC Health. We are proud to celebrate their dedication and success.”

With more than 100 employed providers across 12 primary care locations and 26 specialized offices, SGMC Health is the region’s most comprehensive healthcare network, delivering more than 300,000 patient encounters annually. Whether through the expansion of specialized services, recruitment of top physicians or enhancement of medical facilities, SGMC Health remains steadfast in its mission to provide world-class healthcare close to home.

For more information about SGMC Health and its services, visit sgmc.org.