Lisa Hannan: A will-call ticket to heaven awaits you Published 5:56 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I recently read a story on Facebook about Billy Graham, when he was around 93 years old and struggling with Parkinson’s disease.

Apparently, a group of people in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Graham lived, invited him to a luncheon in his honor, which he was reluctant to attend. The story’s author explained that the host of the event put him at ease by telling him they did not expect a major address, but if he felt so inclined, he could share a few words. So, they said, he accepted the invitation.

According to the author of the story, on the day of the luncheon, after everyone had eaten and kind words and wonderful stories were shared about the guest of honor, Graham walked to the podium and said the following:

“I’m reminded today of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who has been honored by Time magazine this month as the Man of the Century. Einstein was once traveling from Princeton on a train when the conductor came down the aisle, punching the tickets of every passenger. When he came to Einstein, Einstein reached into his vest pocket. He couldn’t find his ticket, so he reached into his trouser pockets.

“It wasn’t there. He looked in his briefcase but couldn’t find it. Then he looked in the seat beside him. He still couldn’t find it.

“The conductor said, “Dr. Einstein, I know who you are. We all know who you are. I’m sure you bought a ticket. Don’t worry about it.” Einstein nodded appreciatively.

The conductor continued down the aisle, punching tickets. As he was ready to move to the next car, he turned around and saw the great physicist on his hands and knees looking under his seat for his ticket.

“The conductor rushed back and said, ‘Dr. Einstein, Dr. Einstein, don’t worry, I know who you are; no problem. You don’t need a ticket. I’m sure you bought one. Einstein looked at him and said, “Young man, I, too, know who I am. What I don’t know is where I’m going.”

Graham continued: “See the suit I’m wearing? It’s a brand new suit. My children and grandchildren are telling me I’ve gotten slovenly in my old age. I used to be a bit more fastidious. So I went out and bought a new suit for this luncheon and one more occasion. You know what that occasion is? This is the suit in which I’ll be buried. But when you hear I’m dead, I don’t want you to immediately remember the suit I’m wearing. I want you to remember this: ‘I not only know who I am. I also know where I’m going.’”

May your troubles be less, your blessings more and may nothing but happiness come through your door. Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil — it has no point.

We should all live our lives so that when our ticket is punched, we don’t have to worry about where we are going.

Do you know where you’re going when the journey of this life ends, and you step off the train of this world and into eternity? You can.

The Bible says in John 3:16: “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, and whoever believes in Him, will not perish, but have eternal life.”

If you do not already have yours, there is a paid-for ticket, paid in full by the son of God, waiting for you at the will-call window. However, unlike the will-call tickets we typically pick up on the day of the event, if you wait until heaven for this ticket, it will be too late.

Scripture in Romans 10:13 tells us: “Whoever will-call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved.”

This priceless ticket is only available to us here on earth while we live, move, and have our being—and our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ secures our ticket to heaven and eternal life here and now.

In 2 Corinthians 6:2 the Apostle Paul wrote: “Today is the day of salvation.”

If you do not already have yours, my friend, I pray you secure your ticket today.

Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at lisahannan.org.