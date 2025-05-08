Lowndes County building permits May 10
Published 5:59 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Valdosta
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1040 Cherry Creek Dr., mechanical, $3,026
Georgia Luxe Remodeling LLC, 1213 Melody Ln., building, $4,000
Alyssa Massais, 3260 Madison Hwy., plan review, $26 million
Justin Murphy, 2215 S. Sherwood Dr., roofing, $8,700
Nikki Cook, 340 Norman Dr., plan review, $50,000
Summit Electrical Services, 208 E. Cranford Ave., electrical, $2,500
B.D. King Construction, 404 Eager Rd., building, $15,000
Verone Myers Remodeling, 601 Pine Point Cir., accessory structure, $10,000
Verone Myers Remodeling, 2220 Bridlewood Dr., accessory structure, $15,000
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2010 Bradley Ave., roofing, $10,200
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3003 Will Dr., roofing, $7,810
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3953 Cutter Pt., roofing, $9,315
Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 606 E. Brookwood Dr., roofing, $4,950
Interstate Restoration LLC, 1503 E. Park Ave. R12, electrical, $500
Interstate Restoration LLC, 1503 E. Park Ave. R11, electrical, $500
Alpha Omega Construction, 1828 W. Hill Ave., roofing, $65,000
Fivestar Roofing, 1722 almond Tree Pl AB, building, $9,000
Fivestar Roofing, 2004 Northside Dr., building, $8,500
Fein Construction LLC, 2839 Bud McKey Cir., roofing, $5,000
Freddie Copeland, 206 Warren St., roofing, $6,000
Jones and Ebert Inc., 324 Canna Dr., plumbing, $2,500
Jones and Ebert, Inc., 2234 Oakgrove Cir, plumbing, $1,295
Pyramid Roofing Co., 753 E. Ann St., roofing, $6,200
Pyramid Roofing Co., 2327 Melrose Dr., roofing, $12,400
Pyramid Roofing Co., 4109 Rein Way, roofing, $9,300
Pyramid Roofing Co., 412 Judy Ann Dr., roofing, $7,000
Ace Electric Inc., 3500 Country Club Rd., electrical, $13,000
Budd Properties, 2145 Bemiss Rd., plan review, $400
Lamb Roofing and Construction, 2309 Lowndes Dr., building, $6,500
Connectit Service LLC, 2110 Meade Ave., mechanical, $7,200
Amy A. Strowbridge, 700 W. Gordon St., accessory structure, $10,000
Overhaul Roofing LLC, 5357 Branch Point Dr., roofing, $9,700
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 1306 N. Ashley St., plan review, $19,500
Edge Roofing LLC, 13 Bellemeade North, roofing, $14,561
Fivestar Roofing, 3947 Carter Ter., building, $10,000
G2G Electrical Contractors, 2009 Pinecliff Dr., electrical, $5,000
Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa, building, $500
Classic Homes by Weaver, 278 Norman Dr., building, $900
West Hill Properties LLC, 603 Parker Mathis Dr., building, $8,000
Flores Roofing, 2513 Orlando Dr., building, $15,000
Anderson Power Services, 2830 Kirkwood Cir., electrical, $13,524
Heath Sellars Construction, 2012 Baytree Rd., roofing, $9,000
Sutton’s HVAC, 3450 Greystone Way, electrical, $998
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 625 Justin Dr., roofing, $10,024
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 629 Monroe St., roofing, $5,115
Service Master Restore, 1204 Williams St., sign, $400,000
Page Heating and Air LLC, 4385 Inner Perimeter Rd., mechanical, $12,000
Fivestar Roofing, 2314 Pineview Dr., A, building, $9,000
Leona Brantley, 630 N. Troup St., roofing, $5,504
Different Strokes Custom Coatings LLC, 1236 Marjorie Ln., building, $4,000
Optimum Construction, 932 Lakeside Dr., roofing, $4,800
Big Oak Electrical Services LLC, 2409 South Forty Rd., electrical, $87,741
Sipes Remodeling, 1006 N. Patterson St., building, $15,000
Patricia Roe, 112 S. Newsome St., building, $8,500
H&H Home Improvement, 1514 Iola Dr., building, $4,500
Albany Neon Signs, 1825 Bimbo QSR Blvd., sign, $7,300
Dennis Grimsley Construction, 2600 Jerry Jones Dr., building, $6,500
Jose Rodriguez, 2909 Thea Ln., building, $10,000
Jones & Ebert, Inc., 709 Azalea Cor. plumbing, $1,200
Etheridge Electric, Inc., 2200 Newbern Dr., electrical, $2,000
American Roofing, 2105 Mimosa Dr., building, $7,000
Benjamin Garvin, 511 Cummings St., building, $6,000
American Roofing, 2704 N. Oak St., M, building, $13,900
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 810 Cherokee Ave., mechanical, $5,925
Dean’s Pro Services, 2403 N. Oak St., accessory structure, $1,000
Jode Hewett, 1707 N. Ashley St., 13, plan review, $29,500
L.C. Construction and Remodeling, 722 J.L. Lomax Dr., building, $18,000
Universal Remodeling and Roofing, LLC, 2847 Willow Wood Cir., roofing, $17,240
Window World of South Georgia, 1330 Winding Ridge Cir., building, $2,000
Window World of South Georgia, 417 Hunters Glen, building, $807
B.D. King Construction, 1008 W. Alden Ave., building, $25,755
Jessie Skinner Construction, 1107 E. Cranford Ave., building, $30,000
Optimum Construction, 4137 Sedgwick Ln., building, $5,100
Bort LLC, 2712 Melrose Dr., building, $9,500
Bort LLC, 2102 Delvid Ave., building, $12,000
Maureen Wilson, 345 Norman Dr., plan review, $3,300,000
G and V Pool Co., 3479 Knights Mill Dr., accessory structure, $61,100
Budd Properties, 805 Pine Point Cir, roofing, $10,000
Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 1905 Williams St., building, $3,608
Summit Fire and Security, 3219 N. Oak St., Ext. A, plan review, $6,120
Flores Roofing, 5 Plantation Cir., building, $7,850
Etheridge Electric Inc., 808 Lilly 810 St., electrical, $1,000
J.D.’s Home Repair and Renovations, 801 Hudson St., building, $5,000
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 507 N. Barack Obama Blvd., mechanical, $6,250
James F. Council Jr., 1007 E. Force St., demolition, $4,000
Edge Roofing LLC, 3998 Applecross Rd., roofing, $12,750
Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1612 Hightower Cir., roofing, $9,212
Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 2125 Pinecliff Dr., building, $17,275
Morgan Construction, 5084 Branch Point Dr., building, $10,000
Exclusive Home Experts LLC, 1212 S. Patterson St., building, $25,000
Bailey Ag Services LLC, 2973 Applecross Rd., roofing, $14,200
On Point Roofing, 2426 Meadowbrook Dr., roofing, $13,300
Edge Roofing LLC, 2609 Rolling Hill Dr., roofing, $9,330
Edward Carter, 505 N. Lee St., building, $5,000
1st Choice Electric, 2807 Fawnwood Cir, electrical, $6,500
J.L. Clark Construction LLC, 803 Bunche Dr., building, $15,000
Gary Castleberry, 902 Bunche Dr., roofing, $6,500
Storm Roofing, 817 Woodlawn Dr., building, $6,900
Barbara Lintner, 907 Nardo St., building, $200
Barbara Lintner, 109 West S., building, $200
Dasher
Allan Nagy, 3672 Fernbank Rd., addition, $15,000
Hahira
Young’s Plumbing Inc., 505 S. Church St., 4C, plumbing, $3,000
Garrick Winter, 404 E. Coleman Dr., building, $5,000
1st Choice Electric, 505 S. Church St., 4E, electrical, $10,500
Lake Park
Summit Electrical Services, 408 Main St., electrical, $1,400