Lowndes County building permits May 10 Published 5:59 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Valdosta

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1040 Cherry Creek Dr., mechanical, $3,026

Georgia Luxe Remodeling LLC, 1213 Melody Ln., building, $4,000

Alyssa Massais, 3260 Madison Hwy., plan review, $26 million

Justin Murphy, 2215 S. Sherwood Dr., roofing, $8,700

Nikki Cook, 340 Norman Dr., plan review, $50,000

Summit Electrical Services, 208 E. Cranford Ave., electrical, $2,500

B.D. King Construction, 404 Eager Rd., building, $15,000

Verone Myers Remodeling, 601 Pine Point Cir., accessory structure, $10,000

Verone Myers Remodeling, 2220 Bridlewood Dr., accessory structure, $15,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2010 Bradley Ave., roofing, $10,200

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3003 Will Dr., roofing, $7,810

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3953 Cutter Pt., roofing, $9,315

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 606 E. Brookwood Dr., roofing, $4,950

Interstate Restoration LLC, 1503 E. Park Ave. R12, electrical, $500

Interstate Restoration LLC, 1503 E. Park Ave. R11, electrical, $500

Alpha Omega Construction, 1828 W. Hill Ave., roofing, $65,000

Fivestar Roofing, 1722 almond Tree Pl AB, building, $9,000

Fivestar Roofing, 2004 Northside Dr., building, $8,500

Fein Construction LLC, 2839 Bud McKey Cir., roofing, $5,000

Freddie Copeland, 206 Warren St., roofing, $6,000

Jones and Ebert Inc., 324 Canna Dr., plumbing, $2,500

Jones and Ebert, Inc., 2234 Oakgrove Cir, plumbing, $1,295

Pyramid Roofing Co., 753 E. Ann St., roofing, $6,200

Pyramid Roofing Co., 2327 Melrose Dr., roofing, $12,400

Pyramid Roofing Co., 4109 Rein Way, roofing, $9,300

Pyramid Roofing Co., 412 Judy Ann Dr., roofing, $7,000

Ace Electric Inc., 3500 Country Club Rd., electrical, $13,000

Budd Properties, 2145 Bemiss Rd., plan review, $400

Lamb Roofing and Construction, 2309 Lowndes Dr., building, $6,500

Connectit Service LLC, 2110 Meade Ave., mechanical, $7,200

Amy A. Strowbridge, 700 W. Gordon St., accessory structure, $10,000

Overhaul Roofing LLC, 5357 Branch Point Dr., roofing, $9,700

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 1306 N. Ashley St., plan review, $19,500

Edge Roofing LLC, 13 Bellemeade North, roofing, $14,561

Fivestar Roofing, 3947 Carter Ter., building, $10,000

G2G Electrical Contractors, 2009 Pinecliff Dr., electrical, $5,000

Jorge Morejon, 1225 Ponderosa, building, $500

Classic Homes by Weaver, 278 Norman Dr., building, $900

West Hill Properties LLC, 603 Parker Mathis Dr., building, $8,000

Flores Roofing, 2513 Orlando Dr., building, $15,000

Anderson Power Services, 2830 Kirkwood Cir., electrical, $13,524

Heath Sellars Construction, 2012 Baytree Rd., roofing, $9,000

Sutton’s HVAC, 3450 Greystone Way, electrical, $998

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 625 Justin Dr., roofing, $10,024

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 629 Monroe St., roofing, $5,115

Service Master Restore, 1204 Williams St., sign, $400,000

Page Heating and Air LLC, 4385 Inner Perimeter Rd., mechanical, $12,000

Fivestar Roofing, 2314 Pineview Dr., A, building, $9,000

Leona Brantley, 630 N. Troup St., roofing, $5,504

Different Strokes Custom Coatings LLC, 1236 Marjorie Ln., building, $4,000

Optimum Construction, 932 Lakeside Dr., roofing, $4,800

Big Oak Electrical Services LLC, 2409 South Forty Rd., electrical, $87,741

Sipes Remodeling, 1006 N. Patterson St., building, $15,000

Patricia Roe, 112 S. Newsome St., building, $8,500

H&H Home Improvement, 1514 Iola Dr., building, $4,500

Albany Neon Signs, 1825 Bimbo QSR Blvd., sign, $7,300

Dennis Grimsley Construction, 2600 Jerry Jones Dr., building, $6,500

Jose Rodriguez, 2909 Thea Ln., building, $10,000

Jones & Ebert, Inc., 709 Azalea Cor. plumbing, $1,200

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 2200 Newbern Dr., electrical, $2,000

American Roofing, 2105 Mimosa Dr., building, $7,000

Benjamin Garvin, 511 Cummings St., building, $6,000

American Roofing, 2704 N. Oak St., M, building, $13,900

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 810 Cherokee Ave., mechanical, $5,925

Dean’s Pro Services, 2403 N. Oak St., accessory structure, $1,000

Jode Hewett, 1707 N. Ashley St., 13, plan review, $29,500

L.C. Construction and Remodeling, 722 J.L. Lomax Dr., building, $18,000

Universal Remodeling and Roofing, LLC, 2847 Willow Wood Cir., roofing, $17,240

Window World of South Georgia, 1330 Winding Ridge Cir., building, $2,000

Window World of South Georgia, 417 Hunters Glen, building, $807

B.D. King Construction, 1008 W. Alden Ave., building, $25,755

Jessie Skinner Construction, 1107 E. Cranford Ave., building, $30,000

Optimum Construction, 4137 Sedgwick Ln., building, $5,100

Bort LLC, 2712 Melrose Dr., building, $9,500

Bort LLC, 2102 Delvid Ave., building, $12,000

Maureen Wilson, 345 Norman Dr., plan review, $3,300,000

G and V Pool Co., 3479 Knights Mill Dr., accessory structure, $61,100

Budd Properties, 805 Pine Point Cir, roofing, $10,000

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 1905 Williams St., building, $3,608

Summit Fire and Security, 3219 N. Oak St., Ext. A, plan review, $6,120

Flores Roofing, 5 Plantation Cir., building, $7,850

Etheridge Electric Inc., 808 Lilly 810 St., electrical, $1,000

J.D.’s Home Repair and Renovations, 801 Hudson St., building, $5,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 507 N. Barack Obama Blvd., mechanical, $6,250

James F. Council Jr., 1007 E. Force St., demolition, $4,000

Edge Roofing LLC, 3998 Applecross Rd., roofing, $12,750

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 1612 Hightower Cir., roofing, $9,212

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 2125 Pinecliff Dr., building, $17,275

Morgan Construction, 5084 Branch Point Dr., building, $10,000

Exclusive Home Experts LLC, 1212 S. Patterson St., building, $25,000

Bailey Ag Services LLC, 2973 Applecross Rd., roofing, $14,200

On Point Roofing, 2426 Meadowbrook Dr., roofing, $13,300

Edge Roofing LLC, 2609 Rolling Hill Dr., roofing, $9,330

Edward Carter, 505 N. Lee St., building, $5,000

1st Choice Electric, 2807 Fawnwood Cir, electrical, $6,500

J.L. Clark Construction LLC, 803 Bunche Dr., building, $15,000

Gary Castleberry, 902 Bunche Dr., roofing, $6,500

Storm Roofing, 817 Woodlawn Dr., building, $6,900

Barbara Lintner, 907 Nardo St., building, $200

Barbara Lintner, 109 West S., building, $200

Dasher

Allan Nagy, 3672 Fernbank Rd., addition, $15,000

Hahira

Young’s Plumbing Inc., 505 S. Church St., 4C, plumbing, $3,000

Garrick Winter, 404 E. Coleman Dr., building, $5,000

1st Choice Electric, 505 S. Church St., 4E, electrical, $10,500

Lake Park

Summit Electrical Services, 408 Main St., electrical, $1,400