Lowndes County property transactions May 10 Published 5:58 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Byungjo Kim and Byejeong Lee, Hahira, to Barbara Beebout, 4230 Addalyn Way, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-536, $270,000

Bradley D. Bryant, Pooler, to Laurence Edward Sanders, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0109C-018, $256,500

Michael T. Schmidt and Nancy Lynn Collingwood, Hahira, to Jeffrey Wayne Wooley, 4936 Snake Nation Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0034-028, $735,000

Gaspar Tomas Gaspar, Valdosta, to George Moore Jr., 4870 Newton Cir,, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0171-246, $192,000

Damiani Castro, Valdosta, to Samantha Mariana Sotamba-Cabrera, 1949 Palm Pl., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0151D-038, $210,000

Rosengart and Watford LLC, Statesboro, to Munoz Real Estate Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0086D-074, $518,000

MAJEBE LLC, Valdosta, to Reef Properties of Georgia LLC, 2807 Fawnwood Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0111C-240, $50,500

Peter S. Lee, Eagan, Minnesota, to Reginald Colbert, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145C-311, $319,000

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Norma Patricia Marquez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-805, $323,900

Debbie L. Southerland, Valdosta, to Double D’s Real Estate LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0086D-084, $70,000

Thaddeus Castleberry, Valdosta, to Lydia Heistand, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0149A-128, $215,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida., to Tiana Cabrera Deam, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-509, $259,900

Jerry Wayne Williams, Hahira, to Kevin D. Keith, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0183-080J, $692,400

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Cameron Andrew Szabo, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-514, $272,900

Dixon Taylor Construction Inc., Hahira, to Tyler J. Rickett, 165 Audrey Ln., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0044-125, $389,900

Joel C. Hurley, Valdosta, to Sheriqua Smith, 2996 Tara Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0110C-422, $165,000

Monty Edward Maybe, Gray, to Lane Family Homes LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0082A-129, $160,000

Southern Kismet Properties LLC, Hahira, to Samantha Frydenlund, 3923 Trotters Ridge Cir,, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-454, $240,000

Priscilla V. Gonzalez and Luis Gonzalez Jr., Ludowici, to Rachel L. Wilson, 3884 Studstill Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-167F, $350,000

Bruce A. Roberts, Lake Park, to Russell Herring Farms LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. out of 0238-003J, $187,272

OSU WY LLC, not individually but as Trustee of OSU GA St…, Cheyenne, Wyoming, to K&B Capital Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0114C-079 and 0116B-008, $112,500

Nathan Livingston Construction LLC, Lakeland, to Seven28Thirtythree LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0136-740, $243,000

Felipe Pacheco, Valdosta, to Fernando Hernandez, 2409 Poole St., Valdosta, map and parcel No. 0128B-049, $80,000