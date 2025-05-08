State baseball playoffs set for GIAA teams Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — News is good for Valwood and Georgia Christian baseball teams. Both will be home for the first round of the GIAA state baseball tournament this Friday.

Georgia Christian, a No. 5 seed, is to host Augusta Prep in Class AA. Valwood, which earned No. 7, welcomes Lakeview Academy in the AAA bracket. Both will be best-of-three series.

Valwood, 15-7 for 2025, ended the regular season on a roll, winning over Grace Christian, Deerfield-Windsor and Fulllington Academy. The Valiants scored 34 runs over those three games and Camden Crump threw a no-hitter in a 16-0 rout of Fullington.

The Valiants walked off against Deerfield-Windsor when Chase Helfer forced a Knights error to score Triston White.

Valwood is hitting up and down the lineup, and for power. All four Region 3-3A teams are in opening weekend series, but all are hot enough to not only pull upsets, but go deep in the tournament.

The Generals of Georgia Christian are 16-5 for the year. They started the season by winning 16 of their first 18 contests, but had a tough final week.

That doesn’t mean there were not highlights in those games. Bo Miller homered against Westwood. Mac Bowling and Jett Guilliams have been very effective pitching.

Should Valwood win, the Valiants would play at second-ranked Pinewood Christian. Georgia Christian would travel to Dublin’s Trinity Christian.