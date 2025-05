University of Georgia celebrates class of 2025 Published 6:10 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

ATHENS — The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the class of 2025 during upcoming commencement ceremonies. The spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 9 in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony will be held in two sessions on Thursday, May 8, with the master’s/specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Those from the area graduating include:

Adel: Abigail Reasor and Bailey Rayfield

Du Pont: Harper Fortner

Lakeland: Ashlyn Burns and Jackson Antulov

Lake Park: Brynn Wacter, Makayla Yates and Olivia Ellis

Hahira: Brandon Fineout, Chief Ogundu, Hannah Hall, Sean Manning and William McLendon

Ray City: Britney Nash

Nashville: Elizabeth Sirmans and Sally Shepard

Naylor: Caroline Marrero and Hanna Svenson

Quitman: Jacob Icard,

Valdosta: Abbie Bearden, Brenna Clark, Caleb Maine, Christen Powell, Daniel Henry, Ekshya Katawal, Elizabeth Omiteru-Salami, Emily Anderson, Emily Slocumb, Evans George, Gabriel Dungan, James Brannen, Jordan Proctor, Joseluis Alvarez-Diaz, Kenneth Denaux, Lee Fongeallaz, Mary Martin, Matthew Page, Mitchell Greer, Nadezhda Yankovsky, Owen Anderson, Philip Temples, Santos Vicente, Sarah Farmer, Smith Shaw, Tyler Holley and Warren Moorman