Valdosta foster parent event focuses on secondary traumatic stress and compassion fatigue Published 6:11 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA – Foster families gathered Saturday, May 3 at Necco Foster Care in Valdosta for a powerful training session led by nationally recognized foster care expert Dr. John DeGarmo.

The event, hosted by Amerigroup Georgia, brought foster parents together for an important conversation on the emotional toll of caregiving, specifically secondary traumatic stress and compassion fatigue, and how to build stronger support systems for foster families. With foster parents facing increasing challenges, including new uncertainties surrounding Georgia’s Medicaid system, the need for local resources has never been greater.

“Foster parents are on the front lines every day, helping children heal from trauma,” said Dr. DeGarmo, who is also the founder and director of the Foster Care Institute. “But too often, they do it without enough support. Our goal is to make sure foster families here in Valdosta have the tools and resources they need.”

DeGarmo spoke with families about practical strategies for addressing trauma, burnout and behavioral health challenges, topics that are becoming even more urgent as Georgia prepares to transition to a new Medicaid provider for children in foster care.

Many families are concerned that the transition could disrupt vital mental health and autism therapy services for vulnerable children.

“Changing providers without a clear plan could have real consequences for these kids,” DeGarmo said. “Consistency is crucial for foster children. Losing trusted doctors or therapists, even for a short time, can set them back emotionally and mentally.”

Since 2014, Amerigroup Georgia has coordinated healthcare services for children in foster care through the Georgia Families 360° program, working with about 32,000 young people across the state. The program provides specialized support for foster youth, children receiving adoption assistance, and some involved in the juvenile justice system.

“Saturday’s event wasn’t just about raising concerns, it was also about finding solutions,” DeGarmo said. “Foster parents left with new tools for managing complex challenges and a new support system they can rely on right here at home.”

Foster parents seeking additional resources, information about Medicaid changes, or who are interested in joining the new support group are encouraged to reach out to their local care coordinators or advocacy organizations.