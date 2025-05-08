Valdosta State bumps up tennis regional start time

Published 2:22 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Valdosta State Athletics

VALDOSTA —- Due to the threat of inclement weather in the afternoon on Friday, the NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis South Regional in Valdosta has been moved to a 9 a.m. start for both matches Friday morning at the VSU Tennis Complex.

No. 1-seed Valdosta State will battle No. 8-seed Spring Hill College, while No. 4-seed Saint Leo will face No. 5-seed Lee at the same time. Saturday’s championship is still scheduled for 11 a.m.

