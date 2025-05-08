Valdosta teacher a finalist for Ga. Pre-K Teacher of the Year Published 2:15 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — Katonia Williams, a teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School, has been named a finalist for Georgia’s Pre-K Program Teacher of the year.

As a finalist, Williams received $500 from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning. The winners will be announced in the fall, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

“Georgia’s nationally recognized Pre-K program has successfully helped prepare more than two million children for kindergarten,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “The primary reason for the program’s success is, without question, the committed professionals who teach Georgia’s 4-year-old students every day. Recognizing outstanding Pre-K Teachers of the Year provides an opportunity to thank them for their hard work and commitment.”

This school year approximately 72,000 4-year-olds attend Georgia’s Pre-K Program. The voluntary, lottery-funded Pre-K program has been recognized as one of the top programs in the nation, based on quality standards, teacher qualifications, and enrollment, the press release said.

“Georgia’s Pre-K Program is universal – meaning that any age eligible child residing in Georgia may attend the program regardless of family income,” the release said. “Georgia’s model for providing the Pre-K program is unique in that it is offered through a public-private partnership in local school systems, in private child care centers, and in other facilities.”