Valdosta’s to hold its 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration June 14-21
Published 6:12 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Southside Library Boosters Inc. will sponsor Valdosta’s 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration June 14-21, 2025.
This year’s theme is: “Let’s Celebrate!”
Activities planned for the event include:
- Fashion show: 2 p.m., June 14 at Amvets Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave.
- Black Tuesday: Visit Black-owned businesses June 17.
- Juneteenth holiday: Volunteer to do community service June 19.
- Family reunion: The Black family reunion, program and fish fry is at 6 p.m., June 20 at McMullen Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave.
- Juneteenth Festival: Celebrate with the community from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 21 at Payton Park with live music and entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a children’s fun zone and more
Anyone interested in being a vendor or for more details, call Beverley Richardson-Blake at 229-460-9019.