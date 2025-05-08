Valdosta’s to hold its 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration June 14-21

Published 6:12 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Staff report

Southside Library Boosters Inc. will sponsor Valdosta’s 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration June 14-21, 2025. 

This year’s theme is: “Let’s Celebrate!”

Activities planned for the event include: 

  • Fashion show: 2 p.m., June 14 at Amvets Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave. 
  • Black Tuesday: Visit Black-owned businesses June 17.
  • Juneteenth holiday: Volunteer to do community service June 19.
  • Family reunion: The Black family reunion, program and fish fry is at 6 p.m., June 20 at McMullen Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave.  
  • Juneteenth Festival: Celebrate with the community from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 21 at Payton Park with live music and entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a children’s fun zone and more

Anyone interested in being a vendor or for more details, call Beverley Richardson-Blake at 229-460-9019.

 

