Wild Adventures Safari Campground receives perfect score Published 6:13 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Safari Campground has received a perfect “10/10★/10” rating from Good Sam, the nation’s most respected authority on campground excellence.

The rating places the campground among fewer than 200 elite destinations across the country and one of only six in Georgia to achieve the distinction.

“This recognition is more than a score — it’s a symbol of the unforgettable experiences families can have right here in Valdosta,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures Theme Park. “Our campground brings guests closer to the park, closer to animals from around the world, and closer to each other.”

The “10/10★/10” rating reflects top marks in three categories: facility quality, restroom cleanliness (marked by the star) and overall appeal. For campers, it offers confidence that they’ll be met with high standards, modern amenities, and a destination that delivers on every level.

Nestled beside Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark, the Safari Campground is more than a place to sleep — it’s a front-row seat to adventure. All campground guests enjoy access to an exclusive aviary, a private entrance to the park and a range of lodging options including premium cottages, RV sites and traditional tent camping.

Families can choose RV sites that face live animal habitats and wake up to views of giraffes, zebras, wildebeests, scimitar-horned oryx, ostriches and more — creating an immersive experience found nowhere else in the region.

For those looking to get even closer, the campground offers exclusive animal encounters available only to overnight guests, including opportunities to feed giraffes, African crested porcupines, tamanduas and sloths. These year-round experiences offer a rare chance to connect with wildlife in unforgettable ways.

Additional amenities include a resort-style pool, playground, fishing pond, fire rings, weekend movie nights and karaoke under the stars. Guests can also take advantage of discounts for Wild Adventures season passholders and Good Sam members.

The Safari Campground has quickly become one of the best ways to experience Wild Adventures, especially during special events like the Wild Adventures Live! concert series, Great Pumpkin LumiNights in the fall and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild and Bright.

“We built this campground to be an extension of the park experience,” said Vigue. “It’s a place where the fun doesn’t stop. Families can explore, unwind and make memories from sunrise to sunset.”

Visit GoodSam.com for additional information about the “10/10★/10 rating.” For more information about the Wild Adventures Safari Campground and to book a stay, visit WildAdventures.com/Campground.