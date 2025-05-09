Felon faces gun charge Published 3:23 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

VALDOSTA — A convicted felon who allegedly had a firearm was apprehended by Valdosta Police Department and faces misdemeanor and felony charges.

Police reported that officers pursued the wanted suspect, Ronnie Lee Adams, 35, into a residence in the 200 block of South Fry Street after an officer observed him standing in a yard around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, May 4.

“The proactive officer was aware that Adams had an active arrest warrant,” VPD officials said in a news release. “Other officers arrived on the scene and, as they approached Adams, he began to walk away. Officers gave him verbal commands, which he ignored, and Adams ran into a house.”

Valdosta police said officers pursued Adams into the house.

Once inside the house, officers observed Adams reaching into his waistband, appearing to pull out a firearm, the news release states.

“Officers gave Adams verbal commands again, and he continued to run through the house,” according to VPD. “Officers heard something hit the floor, and as they moved through the house, they made contact with Adams and located a gun on the floor in front of him.”

Valdosta officers took Adams into without any further incident, police stated in the release. He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Adams is charged with two felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. He also was charged with obstruction of an officer, a misdemeanor.

Police additionally processed Adams on the active arrest warrant.

If anyone has any further information on this case, contact the VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at valdostacity.com/police-department.