GCS Generals sweep Augusta Prep in first round Published 12:17 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

DASHER — The Georgia Christian Generals baseball team made a statement in the first round of the GIAA state playoffs Thursday, sweeping Augusta Prep in a dominant doubleheader at home to advance to the next round.

In Game 1, the Generals controlled the tempo from the start, cruising to a 7-0 shutout victory.

Carson Hanks ignited the offense in the first inning with a triple to right field before Hayden Coats brought him home on a groundout. Mac Bowling extended the lead with an RBI single in the third, and the Generals continued to tack on runs throughout the game.

Jett Guilliams delivered a stellar performance on the mound, earning the complete-game win. The senior allowed just two hits and no runs across seven innings, striking out six and walking three. Georgia Christian’s offense racked up nine hits, with Colton Hall and Tucker Blanton leading the way with two apiece.

The team played clean defense as well, turning one double play to back up Guilliams.

Game 2 saw more fireworks from the Generals, as they rolled to a 12-2 win to complete the sweep. Mac Bowling was dominant on the mound, striking out 12 Cavaliers while surrendering only three hits and two runs in six innings of work.

After Augusta Prep briefly led 1-0 in the top of the first, the Generals responded immediately, tying the game on a sacrifice fly from Hall. They took control in the second inning thanks to a two-run rally that included an RBI double from Blanton and a run-scoring single from Hanks.

The Generals blew the game open in the fifth inning, scoring six runs on four hits. Anthony Alaniz delivered a two-run single, Coats and Blanton each added RBIs, and an error helped cap off the big inning.

Alaniz led the offensive charge with three RBIs and two hits. Hanks, Bowling, and Bo Miller also had multi-hit games, as Georgia Christian racked up 13 hits in total. The team was aggressive on the basepaths, stealing six bases, including multiple swipes from Hanks and Coats.

With the two playoff wins, Georgia Christian advances further into the postseason with momentum on both sides of the ball. The Generals will now prepare for their next opponent in the state playoff bracket, Trinity Christian. The Generals are scheduled to visit Dublin May 16.