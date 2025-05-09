Local man faces drug charges after arrest on outstanding warrants Published 2:24 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta police arrested a local man who had outstanding arrest warrants and during the arrest found him to be in possession of cocaine.

Joseph Andre Young, 43, faces two felony charges — possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine — in addition to his outstanding warrants on traffic violations, according to a Valdosta Police Department news release.

VPD said officers observed Young walking in the 900 block of South Toombs Street around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 6. They were familiar with the subject and knew he had outstanding warrants after he had fled from officers during a traffic stop earlier in the week.

Email newsletter signup

“Officers arrested Young without incident,” VPD said in its release. “After being taken into custody, officers found over 4.5 grams of cocaine tucked inside his pants. The cocaine was packaged in a manner indicative of narcotics sales.”

Young was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case should contact VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at valdostacity.com/police-department.