Masked man arrested near closed businesses Published 1:23 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

VALDOSTA — A man concealing his face was arrested after a Valdosta police officer observed him walking around closed businesses in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Valdosta Police Department said the officer was patrolling in the 1400 block of North Ashley Street at about 2:20 a.m. May 7 when he saw a male subject wearing all dark clothing, a ski mask, gloves, and a hat that had a face covering.

Due to the suspicious nature of his actions, VPD officer conducted a “Terry Stop” on Travis Royreecos Allen, 45. In Georgia, a Terry Stop allows police officer to briefly detain someone based on reasonable suspicion that they are involved in criminal activity.

“As other officers arrived at the scene, Allen stopped but kept his face covering on, which only exposed his eyes,” VPD said in its news release. “When he turned to face the officers, they observed that Allen was carrying a firearm on his side.

Officers explained to Allen that it was illegal to wear a mask that conceals his identity, but he refused to cooperate and would not identify himself.”

Police said Allen was taken into custody and officers secured the gun that was on his side. During a search, a second firearm was found concealed in Allen’s waistband.

He was transported to Lowndes County Jail and was charged with two misdemeanors: wearing a mask, hood or device that conceals the identity of the wearer and obstruction of an officer. Additionally, VPD processed Adams on an active arrest warrant.

The case is still under investigation.

“This was outstanding proactive work by our officer, who was monitoring areas where thefts and burglaries have occurred,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “This subject’s actions were observed to be suspicious, as he concealed his identity with a face covering and wore clothing that was not conducive to 70-degree weather.”

If anyone has any further information on this case, contact the VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at valdostacity.com/police-department.