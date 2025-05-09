Top-ranked Blazers blank Spring Hill in NCAA men’s tennis South Regional opener Published 4:37 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State men’s tennis team came out firing on all cylinders beginning its NCAA Division II title defense with a 4-0 win over Spring Hill College Friday morning.

The Blazers and Badgers dodged some light rain for about a 40-minute delay during the match. Beginning with doubles, junior Jan Skerbatis and senior Boruch Skierkier made quick work of Matthew Pirie and Luke Tucker, 6-0, at No. 3 doubles. No. 8-ranked Blazer duo of senior Edgar Destouet and graduate Arthur Bord win 6-2 at No. 2 doubles over Phillip Bosman and Will Hukcell to claim the team point.

Heading to singles, Destouet, ranked 20th nationally, won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles over Tucker for a 2-0 lead while junior Jerome Iaconi won 6-1, 6-1 over Tom Ruel at No. 4 for a 3-0 lead. No. 2-ranked senior Takeshi Taco won the first set 6-1 over Tom Gutermann at the top spot. Gutermann came back and held a 2-1 lead and a 3-2 lead, before Taco finished the match winning four of the final five games and a 6-4 win to clinch the victory.

The Blazers improved to 21-0 this year and move onto Saturday’s match against the winner of the No. 4/5 matchup between Saint Leo and Lee. The winner of Saturday’s match will advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship Round of Sixteen, scheduled for May 20-24 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Spring Hill College finishes its season at 16-9.