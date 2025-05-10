Lowndes set to host Etowah in semifinals Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

VALDOSTA — After sweeping Brookwood in the quarterfinals, Lowndes is set to not only take on, but host Etowah on Tuesday, May 13.

Etowah (34-2) is currently ranked No. 1 in Georgia and ninth nationally, per MaxPreps.

First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Noel George Field on the Lowndes High Campus. The ‘if’ game will be Wednesday May 14, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday’s doubleheader will be $12 each and all fans entering, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Tickets will be available at the gate for cash or can be purchased online via GoFan.

All Lowndes facilities are clear bag facilities. Gates will open one hour prior to the first pitch.