State high school tennis semifinals, finals postponed Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

ROME — If Berrien is to win the state tennis championship in 2025, they will have to do it truly on the road. Semifinals and finals, which had been scheduled for Friday in Rome, were postponed because of inclement weather, according to an announcement by the Georgia High School Association.

Berrien was scheduled to play region rival Brantley County in the semifinals. Had they won, the opponent would have been Jeff Davis or Armuchee.

Both rounds will be completed, but not in Rome.

The GHSA requested semifinals be played May 13-14, or on the next two days in case of rain. Hosts will be the higher-seeded teams. In Berrien’s case, Brantley County is No. 1 in Class A, Division I. That means Berrien will travel US 82 to a place they know well: Nahunta.

Jeff Davis will have to go back to the Rome area, as Armuchee is located there.

Finals will be May 17 or 19, also at a host school. Both Armuchee and Jeff Davis have better seeds than Berrien, who is 12th.