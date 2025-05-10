Valiants sweep Lakeview in state baseball first round Published 1:32 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

HAHIRA — Valwood beat the rain, and beat Lakeview Academy Friday, advancing to the GIAA Class 3A baseball Elite Eight.

The Valiants swept the visitors from Gainesville, winning 3-1 and 11-6.

Camden Crump went 6.1 innings in the opener on the hill. When he ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh inning, the Valiants went with Asher Wells. The move worked to perfection. Wells got Lakeview to ground into a double play to end the game.

Valwood clung to a 1-0 lead for half the contest. Colson Smith singled in Maddox Coile in the first inning. The advantage stayed that until the bottom of the fourth.

Will Greene, Wells and Coile loaded the bases with one out. Smith walked on a seven-pitch at-bat and Valwood doubled its lead to 2-0.

The Lions scored in the fifth, but the hosts got the run back in the bottom half. Triston White plated on a groundout by Dustin Gibbs. The 3-1 lead held there, though Lakeview had two on and one out in the seventh when Wells came in to close.

Coile and Greene combined for half of Valwood’s hits, according to official stats input on GameChanger.

VALWOOD 11, LAKEVIEW 6

Whereas the opener was a pitching duel, the second game featured plenty of fireworks.

Lakeview jumped out 3-1 in the third, only for Valwood to put five on the scoreboard in the fourth.

Three for the Lions in the sixth tied the contest, 6-6, before the Valiants exploded for five in the seventh.

Crump was greeted with a single when he relieved Wesley Blanchard in the seventh, but got the next three in a row to send the Lions back up to the mountains.

Lakeview was in position to walk off a win over Valwood. They needed one more out in the top of the seventh. They wouldn’t get it.

Gibbs singled with two down to put a runner aboard. Coile walked, then Smith did as well to fill the bases.

Dywan Powell forced an error, Gibbs and Coile scoring for a Valiants lead at 8-6. The bases loaded again, allowing White to pick up three RBIs when he tripled.

Valwood only had five hits in the nightcap. Walks — 15 in total — gave them everything else they needed.

Coile earned four free passes and Smith earned three.

Lakeview balked in a run in the fourth, an inning that had six walks and doubles by Wells and Powell.

Valwood used four pitchers. Blanchard, who earned the win, went a single inning.