Believe for it: Gospel star CeCe Winans ready for Valdosta Published 7:48 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

VALDOSTA – Being CeCe Winans is “definitely a balancing act.”

She’s the most awarded female gospel artist of all time with 17 Grammy wins, along with being a bestselling author. She’s gospel music royalty, a pastor, a businesswoman, wife, mother and, on May 17, Winans performs at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

“I’ve learned that prioritizing is key,” Winans said in an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. “My faith and my family come first — everything else falls into place from there. I’ve also learned the power of saying ‘no’ to things that don’t align with my purpose. I have an amazing team that helps me stay organized and I try to be fully present in whatever I’m doing — whether that’s leading worship, spending time with my husband and kids, or working on new music. It’s all about grace and good planning.”

Winans grew up in the famed Winans family gospel group. One of 10 children, she sang her first solo at age eight. Music has always been in her life and faith.

“I think music is just part of who I am, so I can’t imagine a life without it,” Winans said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll always be on a big stage — I’ve already stepped into different seasons, from recording to pastoring to mentoring. But I do love the connection that comes through singing and worshiping with people.

“As long as God keeps calling me to share, I’ll keep doing it.”

After singing with the family group, Winans and older brother BeBe Winans worked together, singing duets on the PTL Club in the 1980s. They found crossover success and released nine gold and platinum records.

In 1995, CeCe Winans released her solo album, “Alone In His Presence,” which earned a Grammy and two Dove Awards.

The albums and awards kept coming. Winans has won 17 Grammy Awards – the most for any female gospel singer and the “fourth most awarded female artist of all time,” according to a bio on the Wild Adventures website, she also earned 28 Dove Awards, 15 Stellar Awards and one Billboard Music Award for Top Gospel Song – “Goodness of God.”

She has six published books, which include the recent bestseller, “Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation.” She is a member of the Gospel Hall of Fame. She is part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Nashville Music City Walk of Fame.

“Awards are a beautiful recognition of the work but they’re not the reason I do what I do,” Winans said. “Early in my career, it was exciting to receive those honors. I was young and everything felt brand new.

“Now, I’m grateful for the awards because they open doors and introduce my music to more people, which means more opportunities to spread God’s love. That’s what matters most to me.”

The Wild Adventures concert is not her first visit to Valdosta. She participated in the Women Waging War conference here in 2017. Conferences are a regular part of her schedule.

“Ministry isn’t just about the big stages,” she said, “it’s about reaching people wherever they are — conferences, churches, special gatherings. I love being a part of them because that’s where real transformation happens. In fact, I now host my own annual women’s conference, ‘Generations Live!’ … It’s always held on Mother’s Day weekend, and it’s such a powerful time of worship, teaching and encouragement for women from all walks of life.”

Winans said “only God knows” what comes next “but I do know that whatever is next, it will be centered on serving him. Whether that’s through new music, more ministry work or mentoring the next generation, I’m just staying open to his leading.

“Right now, I’m especially excited about spending time with the newest addition to our family — my fourth grandchild was born almost two months ago. The best is always yet to come with God.”

CeCe Winans is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. For more information, visit wildadventures.com.