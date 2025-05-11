Historic photo of the week Published 7:46 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House, c. 1845, is Valdosta’s oldest house. Built by the Wisenbaker family, it was originally a four-room dog trot style. The parcel was purchased before the founding of Valdosta, with the deed listing the site as being in the “Village of Fairview.” The Roberts family purchased the home in 1895 and renovated it with the assistance of architect Stephen Fulghum. The house is in the Fairview Historic District. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Photography Fanatic and Information courtesy of the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, which is open free to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.