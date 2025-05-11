Lisa Hannan: Check your fuel gauge… Published 7:45 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

Has your faith grown cold? Is your spiritual walk one of rote duties wrapped in the doldrums? Do you feel like you’re missing something in your Christian life? Do you ever think, “There has to be more to being a Christian than this?”

If so, check your fuel gauge. Billy Graham said, “Without the ‘fuel’ of the Bible, prayer and Christian fellowship, our faith grows cold.”

As believers, we need this trifecta of fuel.

We need the word of God because it is “alive and active and sharper than any two-edged sword…” (Hebrews 4:12) It is our very sustenance. It has the transforming power (Romans 12:2) to make and mold us into the people God wants us to be, and we are called to “meditate in it day and night.” (Psalm 1:1-2)

We need the discipline of daily prayer because it is the doorway through which we enter the throne room of grace. Prayer is the mode of communication God has given us to remain connected to him. The Apostle Paul exhorted the Thessalonians to “pray without ceasing,” which is to be in a continual state of prayer in our spirit. (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)

Charles Spurgeon said: “Prayer is the great door of spiritual blessing; if you close it, you shut out God’s favor.”

We need Christian fellowship. Proverbs 27:17 says: “No man (or woman) is an island.” We need each other for encouragement, edification, and exhortation! “Iron sharpens iron.”

If your faith has grown cold, just know you can change that today by pulling up to the filling station of heaven! This is a filling station at which you need not fear the price of fuel. Our Lord Jesus has already paid the price in full, and it is free to anyone who seeks to be filled.

If your faith has grown cold, pull up to the filling station of the Bible and take in the living word of God. Take in the manna from heaven, drink from the living water. Drink deep. Savor every morsel of the word of God. Get on your knees (physically or spiritually) and talk to your loving, all-knowing, heavenly Father. Tell him everything that is on your mind and in your heart. Ask him to forgive you for the spiritual doldrums and ask him to fill you with his spirit to overflowing. Ask him to set your heart and spirit ablaze for him. Matthew 7:11 says he will.

And then, reach out to someone to encourage them. Sometimes, when we are at our lowest and need encouragement ourselves, that is when it is the best time to encourage others. You will be amazed at what that does for your spirit. Ask God to make you a blessing today, and I promise, he will.

Has your faith grown cold? Pull up to the filling station of heaven every day, my friend, and take in this spiritual trifecta of fuel. If you do, you’ll never have to check your fuel gauge again, because your tank will always be full.

Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at lisahannan.org.