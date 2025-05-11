Valdosta’sArnold named supervisor of the year – water resources Published 7:41 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

American Public Works Association Georgia Chapter recognized the City of Valdosta’s Emily Arnold with the 2025 Supervisor of the Year – Water Resources award in recognition of her exceptional service, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to the community.

A Valdosta native and a Valdosta High School graduate, Arnold’s journey is a testament to resilience and dedication. After high school, she served four years in the United States Marine Corps, completing boot camp at Parris Island and serving at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina. Upon completing her military service in 2012, Arnold pursued an education in electrical studies, entering a traditionally male-dominated field and overcoming numerous challenges.

In 2018, Emily joined the City of Valdosta, where she quickly became an indispensable member of the team, city officials said in a news release. Her technical acumen and problem-solving abilities have significantly enhanced the city’s infrastructure. From responding to emergencies during hurricanes to implementing innovative system upgrades, Arnold’s contributions have saved the city more than $250,000 annually in potential contractor costs.

During Hurricane Idalia, her swift actions in restoring power to the Remer Master Lift Station preventing a major environmental hazard. Her hands-on approach, including manually wiring generators during Hurricane Helene, ensured the continuity of essential services during critical times.

Beyond her professional achievements, Arnold is a passionate environmental advocate. She dedicates her free time to cleaning local waterways, participating in community events, and educating others on environmental stewardship.

“Emily’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and service is truly inspiring,” said City Manager Richard Hardy. “Her ability to address challenges head-on and her commitment to both our city’s infrastructure and the environment exemplify the highest standards of public service. We are immensely proud to have her as part of our team.”

Utilities Director Jason Barnes also praised Arnold.

“Emily is the kind of employee every department hopes for — skilled, reliable and fearless in the face of a challenge. Her ability to remain calm under pressure and find solutions in the most difficult situations has made a lasting difference in how we serve our community. She sets the standard for operational excellence.”

The official awards dinner and ceremony will take place Thursday, July 10 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center in Jekyll Island, as part of the APWA Georgia Chapter’s 74th annual meeting scheduled for July 7–11.