Mayor survives removal vote in Lake Park amid controversy Published 10:57 am Monday, May 12, 2025

LAKE PARK— Tensions flared at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting at Lake Park as a motion to initiate the removal of Mayor Jena Sandlin failed by a single vote, following a tense showdown over her alleged misuse of emergency city equipment.

The controversy stemmed from an incident on April 29 in which the mayor directed maintenance personnel to use a fire department tanker truck without the fire chief’s approval. The vehicle, designed for emergency response, was used to water plants in the city’s highway median.

The fire chief said he had informed the mayor earlier that no certified personnel were available to operate the truck and explicitly denied its use. Despite this, the truck was removed and driven by a city maintenance employee who was neither certified nor covered under the fire department’s insurance.

Councilmember Carl Spano read a document to the board and attendees highlighting several violations and safety concerns. This included the failure to notify 911 dispatch that the vehicle was out of service, leaving the firehouse unsecured, exposing the city to liability in the event of an accident, and allowing unauthorized use of a high-pressure water system and vehicle.

Spano continued on to showcase what he says is “executive overreach” due to the mayor acting outside of the duties outlined in the city charter. These duties include voting on a stalemated vote in the city council, being the official head of the city in ceremonial process, and administering oaths and affidavits. Spano stated that the mayor did not have the power to step over the fire chief’s position and commandeer the fire truck.

“The actions taken by Mayor Sandlin have demonstrated a willingness to jeopardize the safety and security of the city employees, citizens of the city, and citizens of the surrounding area by intentionally misappropriating the fire department tanker to water plants, which could have easily waited until an alternate solution had been provided,” stated Spano.

After reading the document, Spano was the first to place his signature and push for the process to impeach Mayor Sandlin to continue. This is when some confusion started with the actual process of removing an official from office. The council was confused about whether, if they voted, it would go to a public hearing and then a final impeaching vote, or if this vote was a one-and-done vote to dismiss the mayor from office. This confusion would work in favor of Mayor Sandlin, as Councilman Busby Courson did not want to remove Sandlin without a public hearing.

Councilman Oscar Griffith, who spearheaded the effort to ask the mayor to resign after a previous controversy involving a waived speeding ticket, reaffirmed his position and supported Spano’s motion to start the impeachment process. He and Spano voted in favor of the motion. However, Councilwoman Michelle Lane opposed it, and Councilman Courson, considered the swing vote, declined to support the move, causing the motion to fall short of the required two-thirds majority.

Following the failed vote, Griffith made his position clear to council members and citizens, warning of the serious risks the mayor’s actions posed. “When somebody gets killed, it’s not just going to fall on the mayor—it’s going to fall on each one of us that is sitting up here,” he said before leaving the meeting early, visibly frustrated. The meeting continued in his absence.