Pair of 3rd places for Kendall Johnson at state track meet Published 10:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

CARROLLTON — School records fell for Lowndes during the GHSA Class 6A track and field meet over the weekend as several athletes placed among the state’s best. Valdosta had fewer athletes, but also medaled at Carrollton High.

Lowndes’ best finishes were a pair of third places, Kendall Johnson featuring in both.

Johnson, one of the most decorated athletes in Vikettes track history, placed third in the 800 meters.

Email newsletter signup

Johnson finished in a virtual tie with Zhalay Wilson of Norcross. Both are listed as running in 2:10.82 on MileSplit official results, but Wilson was ahead by less than eyelash. South Cobb’s Oluwatosin Awoleye earned the gold in 2:07.85. Though third, LHS Track reported that Johnson broke her own school record time.

The Vikettes were additionally third in the 4×800, Johnson, Kelsie Herndon and Annyson Warren and Valerie Roberts running in 9:31. Marietta had a winning time of 9:08. Like Johnson in the 800, they set a new record for Lowndes with their time.

Lowndes’ girls were 12th in 6A with 21 points. Marietta scored 70 to win the team state championship.

Lowndes coaches are no doubt excited for the new few years of shot put. Freshman Carleigh Harris was fifth and sophomore Kamaria Davis placed sixth. Harris’ best throw was 40-0.25 with Davis on her heels at 39-9. Harris was less than one foot from earning fourth place and four of first. Winner Jillian Waterman of Cherokee threw 44-4.

Valdosta’s Lady Wildcats had their highlights, too. Makiyah Brewton earned fifth in long jump at 19-1.5.

Johnson helped Lowndes to the podium in a third event, the 4×400. The Vikettes were seventh in 3:58.06 with Johnson, Ari Williams, Amyrie Selen and Valerie Roberts.

The Vikings also had a fifth place in shot put, courtesy of Desmond Frazier whose best was 53-0.25. Frazier was set to set a new school mark, as was Harris.

The Lady ‘Cats added sixth in the 4×100 relay. Paris Brewton, Rajnae Ford, Maki9yah Brewton and Faith Brown improved on their eighth-place time in prelims with a 48.17 in the finals.

Jamecia Burgman competed in two field events, triple jump and long jump. The better of the two for her was triple jump, which saw her finish 11th at 36-2.75. Makiyah Brewton of VHS was 15th in triple jump at 35-5.5

Burgman’s 16-3.5 earned 13th in long jump while Leslie Ammons placed 15th following a 7-foot pole vault.

Valdosta’s Jamir Bradley, who had been one of the state’s best high jumpers in 2025, struggled at the state finals and went out at 6-2, tied for 12th place. His Region 1-6A rivals in Ja’Shar Kinsey of Colquitt County and Jamari Johnson of Tift County finished ahead. Johnson landed a career best 6-10 to win the state championship. Kinsey tied for eighth at 6-4.

Lowndes’ girls barely missed the 4×100 relay finals. They were 10th in the prelim.