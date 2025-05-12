Top-ranked Blazers win South Region final Published 4:37 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The top-ranked Valdosta State men’s tennis team dropped the doubles point, but won four singles matches to upend No. 12 Saint Leo 4-1 in the NCAA South Region #1 Championship Saturday at the Florida State University Indoor Tennis Facility.

Due to rain overnight in Valdosta and the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, the match was moved to Florida State. A good crowd for both teams were on hand for the match for the short 90-minute drive between Valdosta and Tallahassee.

With the win, VSU qualified for its third-straight trip to the NCAA National Championship rounds as the Blazers won the national title last season and finished in the top four in 2023. VSU improved to 64-26 all-time in the NCAA postseason and has three national titles (2006, 2011 and 2024).

VSU improved to 22-0 on the year as the only undefeated team in NCAA Division II, while it won its 38th-straight match dating back to last season.

The upset-minded Lions (20-9) made things challenge, especially in doubles. Blazer senior Edgar Destouet and graduate student Arthur Bord won 6-3 at No. 2 doubles over Dylan Andrianaly and Luis Iriarte. SLU used a big upset at No. 1 doubles as Kodai Kato and Jose David Segoiva defeated the No. 5 duo of seniors Takeshi Taco and Xaveam Van Wijk 6-3.

At No. 3 doubles, the VSU tandem of senior Boruch Skierkier and junior Jan Skerbatis were up 6-5, but the SLU duo of Vincent Thiel and Eduardo Cohen came back and won 7-6 (7-5) to claim the doubles point.

In singles, the Blazers roared back as Skierkier, ranked No. 3 nationally, downed David Segovia 6-2, 6-1 for a 1-1 score. Junior Jerome Iaconi won 6-1, 6-4 over Iriarte at No. 4 for a 2-1 lead, while freshman Julien Doitteau won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 over Kato for a 3-1 lead. Destouet, ranked No. 20 nationally, defeated Andrianaly 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the match.

VSU now will advance to the NCAA National Championships in Altamonte Springs, Florida, at Sanlando Park, May 20-24.