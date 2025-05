Hahira breaks ground for wastewater treatment facility Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The City of Hahira recently held a groundbreaking for a new $24 million-dollar wastewater treatment facility.

Funding includes $17 million in grant monies from the State of Georgia American Rescue Plan Act funds, and $7 million in loan funds from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The city accepted a rendering of the new facility to be constructed at the subsequent luncheon.