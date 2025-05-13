Letter to the editor: Pray for our country Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Editor:

I know the reading of The Valdosta Times isn’t what it used to be. But if you didn’t read the letter to the editor on May 1, you missed a really good one. It needs to be reprinted. Cynthia Perry-Crawford told it like it is.

She is so right: “People didn’t listen to Trump when electing him.” Now see what the country is up against now. Our Constitution and our three branches of the U.S. government are very much in jeopardy. The president is doing things his way, and he said he has all the answers.

Everything that is bad, he blames the Biden Administration. And yes, he keeps saying negative things about the former president, which is something he likes to do. We can’t forget how unprofessional he spoke to people and guess what? He is the president.

He is a billionaire and to cut off money, lay people off and do everything his way, it doesn’t bother him. He is helping all of his rich friends, but the poor and needy must fend for themselves.

We have no transparency. What is our country coming to?

I do know our God who sits high and is looking at us. What our God sees isn’t good.

We thank you Lord for bringing our country, our world thus far. Bless us Lord! Keep us Lord! Guide us Lord! For we need you Lord to help us make it through.

Freeman S. Rivers Sr.

Hahira