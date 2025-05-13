Pets of the week May 15
Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
1 of 2
Tommy Davis | Submitted photo
Ritz is a sweet Lab Hound mix who eagerly awaits to sniff out any treats in a pocket. With a short red and white coat, droopy ears, beautiful brown eyes and an easy going attitude, Ritz is ready for his furever home today. He is around 3 years old, already neutered, and is eager to begin working on those new tricks. As long as there are treats involved, of course.
Tommy Davis | Submitted photo
Meet Wally, a curious, yet shy, orange tabby cat. At around nine years old, Wally is looking for a home with a view. Preferably of a bird feeder. But he would be just as happy snuggling on the couch or recliner. For someone ready to add a little bit of excitement to life, Wally is ready to go home with you today.
Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $55. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.
Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.
For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.